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Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mikey Moore has been hailed by a journalist for a Rangers press conference full of ‘maturity, honesty and authority’.

Moore moved to Rangers on loan from Tottenham last summer and though he took time to get going, has become a more and more important part of the Gers side as the season has progressed.

He is due to head back to north London this summer, with Rangers having no option to buy in the loan agreement.

Rangers’ season has turned out disastrously, with no trophies and not even a top two finish in the Scottish Premiership, amid the team crumbling in the post split Scottish Premiership fixtures.

The post-mortem into the season has already started at Ibrox and Moore spoke at a press conference on Friday ahead of the final game of the season at Falkirk.

He addressed the issues at Rangers with an approach which left journalist Scott McDermott full of praise.

In his view, Moore gave an honest and mature response to what has happened at Rangers in a poor campaign, which is the best he has heard all season.

Loan star On loan from Mikey Moore Tottenham Hotspur Jayden Meghoma Brentford Nasser Djiga Wolves Andreas Skov Olsen Wolfsburg Derek Cornelius Marseille Rangers’ loanees

McDermott wrote on X: “Mikey Moore has just given the best interview I’ve heard from a Rangers player this season on why this squad has failed to deliver.

“At 18, spoke with maturity, honesty and authority on the mentality required to play for Rangers.

“A few others would do well to take note…”

Moore has admitted that he is heading back to Tottenham in the summer, where he will knuckle down.

He does believe though that there is the makings of a good squad at Rangers to be able to kick on and aim for trophies.

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“The backing that this club has, there needs to be a few changes, but there is a base there to go and make a mark”, he told a press conference.

“Obviously, we need to win the league and Europe, but it is there.

“There is a new manager at Spurs at the moment. Obviously, I am a Spurs player, so I will go back and continue to work hard.”

It remains to be seen what happens at Rangers over the summer, with questions over boss Danny Rohl and the impact he has had since arriving at Ibrox.

Moore though is likely to be an interested observer from south of the border, unless Tottenham look to loan him out again and Rangers try for a second loan deal.