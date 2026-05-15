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Fixture: Falkirk vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 16th May, 12:30 UK time

Rangers head to Falkirk on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season for a dead rubber for the side, but a match of potential importance for Danny Rohl.

The Gers will hope to draw curtains over their domestic season on a positive note by winning their final match against Falkirk. Things have not been easy since the top-six split happened as they have failed to win any of their four matches.

As a result, Rangers have fallen out of the three-way title race and now have nothing to look forward to except the upcoming summer transfer window. Whether Rohl remains the manager of the team when market business kicks off, remains to be seen first, though.

Rohl maintains he is being backed as boss, but there remain big questions over whether he is a Rangers manager.

The frailties in Rohl’s man-management skills were exposed in the bust up with long-serving skipper James Tavernier. The manager’s inexperience showed when he pulled the veteran out of the starting lineup for the game against Hibernian midweek.

Tavernier withdrew from the squad and stormed out of the stadium. The situation resulted in Rohl’s losing some of the fan support he had garnered.

A win against Falkirk would do no harm, at least in terms of the overall team spirit. John McGlynn’s team have flourished surprisingly this season and though they are not in line for a European spot next season, the signs for the future are all positive.

Falkirk have already frustrated Rangers twice this season and can go one step forward on Saturday to deal yet another killer blow on Rohl’s chances of surviving the post-season review.

However, the away team will take motivation from the fact that Falkirk, just like them, have not excelled since the top-six split.

Predicted Lineups

Falkirk Rangers Hogarth Butland Lissah Sterling Donaldson Djiga Allan Fernandez Hart Rommens Spencer Barron Wilson Diomande Yeats Antman Tait Aasgaard Miller Moore Broggio Chermiti Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Falkirk: LLWLL

Rangers: LLLLW

Key Men

Falkirk

With virtually nothing to lose, Falkirk will go into the match trying to play open football. They will try and attack the away team and get the fans going in their favour.

For that to happen, a lot will depend on their make-shift striker Ben Broggio. With uncertainty reigning over the availability of their main striker Barney Stewart, the Aston Villa loanee has been trusted to do the job up front and he has not disappointed.

Broggio has four goals to his name already and one more will do no harm.

In defence 31-year-old Coll Donaldson will also have a key role to play as he aims to keep the Rangers strikers at bay.

Standing at six feet two inches, he is a physical presence at the back and can rally the players in front of him to play out from that back and hit the visitors on the counter.

Rangers

Success for the team has lately depended largely on the performances of Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore, who has managed to impress former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel by not folding under pressure.

He has managed to get seven goals this season, one of which came only recently in the 3-1 loss against Celtic.

Playing out from the flanks, he has the ability to cut in and find the far corner of the net. Against Falkirk he can do the same and get the elusive win to bring some sanity back to Ibrox.

In defence, the duo of Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez will also be key in keeping the Falkirk attackers out.

Their influence in the second half of the season has been critical. Even Rohl has pointed out their impact in the team.

With this one potentially being his last game in Rangers shirt, Djiga will be keen on leaving a telling impression.

Result Competition Falkirk 3-6 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 0-0 Falkirk Scottish Premiership Falkirk 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

On paper, this should be an easy game for the Glasgow side, given how good a squad they have at their disposal.

However, Falkirk have evened out the odds this season and can do something similar once again. They are not expected to dominate entire 90 minutes, but will have spells that they can capitalise on.

If their midfielders manage to find space between the Rangers midfield and defence, they can exploit that and get past Jack Butland to score the winning goal.

But, despite the frailties Rangers have shown recently, this is one they have the ability to win.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Falkirk 2-3 Rangers

Where To Watch?

Falkirk vs Rangers is not being broadcast live in the UK, but can be followed via the Gers’ website.