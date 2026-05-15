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Borussia Dortmund sporting director Ole Book has revealed the club’s reluctance to let Tottenham Hotspur target Serhou Guirassy leave in the summer, but admitted they would consider it if an incredible offer arrives for the striker.

Spurs are expected to enter the market for a new striker should they secure their Premier League status, as they move to back Roberto De Zerbi.

They are set to lose Randal Kolo Muani at the end of the season, with the 27-year-old confident about a return to Juventus.

Guirassy is an option, and the London club have been encouraged in their pursuit by the player, who wants to leave in the summer.

The style of football played at Signal Iduna Park has not pleased the 30-year-old hitman, driving his desire to move on.

Dortmund are unwilling to let him go, but their sporting director has revealed that their stance could change if “incredible offers” come in.

“We don’t want to let him go in principle”, Book was quoted as saying via Fussball Transfers.

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“If incredible offers come in, we will consider them.”

The Guinea international has a €50m release clause in his Dortmund contract, which applies to seven clubs: Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Since it does not apply to Tottenham, they would have to negotiate a fee with the Bundesliga heavyweights to take him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How much Spurs might be willing to fork out remains to be seen, especially given Guirassy is 30.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are also in the mix for the player, along with Serie A giants AC Milan.

As Tottenham sit just two points above the drop zone, all of their planned transfer efforts could go in vain if they fail to secure survival in the remaining two games of the season.

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They have frozen Guglielmo Vicario’s move to Inter Milan, shifting their focus towards survival.

A chance to move four points clear went begging in a 1-1 home draw against Leeds United on Monday night, and a daunting London derby against Chelsea now awaits them at Stamford Bridge next week.

Guirassy though may be hugely tempted by the idea of being part of a De Zerbi led rebuild if Tottenham survive and one Germany legend told Inside Futbol that the striker would score goals in the Premier League.