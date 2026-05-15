Daniel Farke has issued a don’t forget warning regarding Leeds United’s second season ambitions, stressing how quickly progress can unravel if clubs fail to properly build after surviving their opening year in the Premier League.

The Whites secured an extension to their stay in the top flight recently despite former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believing earlier in the campaign that they could immediately fall back into the Championship, something which has ultimately proved wrong.

The Yorkshire outfit are currently riding a seven match unbeaten run in the Premier League, a stretch that has lifted them firmly into the middle section of the table with only five points separating them from tenth placed Everton heading into the final two rounds.

All promoted clubs suffered relegation across each of the previous three Premier League seasons, something Leeds managed to avoid alongside Sunderland as both clubs successfully navigated the demands of their return to the division.

Leeds’ previous spell in the Premier League lasted only three seasons before relegation eventually arrived, something Farke will be determined to avoid.

There has been talk that Farke will look to change style and go for a more possession-based approach, despite warning to the contrary.

Farke though pointed that the opening two years after promotion are usually the most dangerous period for clubs at Premier League level, with survival through that phase creating the platform for long term establishment in the top flight.

PL club Spent Aston Villa £28m Fulham £35.1m Crystal Palace £49.8m Brighton £67.7m Brentford £92.8m Lowest spenders last summer

He also suggested that the second campaign often becomes even more complicated once the initial motivation and edge from promotion starts fading, making it crucial for clubs not to lose momentum or relax after surviving the opening year.

Farke said at a press conference (9.03): “My thought is that first two years at this level are most difficult.

“Survive this, then you have a good chance to establish, really like for many, many years, because the first year, as we seen in recent years, so difficult.

“Because the gap is becoming bigger and bigger.

“And the second season is just as difficult because the rhythm for the first year is a bit away and also players have to prove a point, for example, this is a bit away and everything is normal for that.

“The second year if you forget to build on it then it could be very, very difficult, and for that the club has to be in the highest alert for the second season.”

Leeds spent just over £100m last summer and Farke will likely want a similar outlay once again if they are to try to kick on up the standings.

The Peacocks are admirers of Lois Openda, though any possible move could depend heavily on the direction Juventus decide to take with their strategy for the forward, while Dynamo Dresden prospect Kofi Amoako has also emerged on their radar.

Farke has earned recognition for the influence he carries in Leeds’ recruitment decisions, an aspect the club may rely upon heavily again ahead of the summer window.