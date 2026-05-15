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Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka has been called up by Japan ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

The midfielder has had an impressive business end to the campaign with Leeds, helping the Whites reach the semi-final of the FA Cup and survive in the Premier League.

Tanaka’s season though is not finished yet and he could hit even greater heights this summer at the World Cup.

His country Japan have been drawn in Group F at the tournament in North America, with the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia.

Japan open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands, with Tanaka will set to line up alongside Wataru Endo of Liverpool and Daichi Kamada of Crystal Palace.

This Premier League season, the Japan international has featured in 26 games for Leeds including 12 starts, while scoring twice.

Although the 27-year old midfielder started the current campaign in the Premier League in the side, he then saw his role become more limited, before a strong end to the campaign.

Scored against Year North Korea 2024 Thailand 2024 Canada 2023 Germany 2023 Spain 2022 Paraguay 2022 Australia 2022 Ao Tanaka’s goals for Japan

A tactical shift from Daniel Farke during the second half of the season saw Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach move ahead of the Japanese midfielder in the pecking order.

Earlier in April, it was claimed that Tanaka is ‘open to leaving Leeds’ at the end of the season, although there have been no fresh developments surrounding his future since then.

Leeds have been linked with adding another Japanese midfielder in the shape of Hidemasa Morita, whose contract at Sporting Lisbon is running out.

Morita, who is not in the Japan squad, is dreaming of playing in the Premier League.

Whether Tanaka and Morita can link up together at Elland Road next season remains to be seen, especially with the Leeds star drawing interest.

A good World Cup for Tanaka could put him on the radar of more sides and see Leeds tested with offers for the 27-year-old midfielder.