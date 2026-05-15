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Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka is ‘not currently at the top of the list’ for Besiktas, with the Turkish giants waiting for manager Sergen Yalcin’s assessment before deciding whether to push for a deal.

The Black Cats returned to the Premier League this season after an eight-year absence and were searching for a figure capable of accelerating the club’s rebuild, identifying Xhaka, who was quickly drawn to the idea of a return to England.

The 33-year-old arrived from Bayer Leverkusen and repaid the faith placed in him by emerging as one of the central driving forces behind Regis Le Bris’ side, dictating the tempo from midfield and bringing authority to the squad.

With six assists to his name, Xhaka stands as the Black Cats’ leading creator in the Premier League.

The Swiss midfielder revealed that the comfort he feels at the club is one of the primary reasons he is willing to give an extra ‘three or four per cent’ for the Sunderland shirt.

But that situation could now change amid suggestions that the former Arsenal man is “open to joining” Besiktas as he considers a fresh challenge in the summer window.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, the Black Eagles do admire Xhaka’s profile, though a move for the Sunderland captain is not currently considered among the club’s immediate priorities.

Clubs played for Basel Borussia Monchengladbach Arsenal Bayer Leverkusen Sunderland Clubs Granit Xhaka has played for

The Turkish giants are waiting for manager Yalcin’s final opinion before deciding whether to commit to a move for the experienced midfielder.

Yalcin, however, has already delivered a positive report on another defensive midfield target, Joao Palhinha, whose loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur is set to expire at the end of the season, with Besiktas potentially considering a move for him.

Final clarity regarding Xhaka’s situation will only arrive after discussions between Black Eagles president Serdal Adali and the club manager.

Besiktas are strengthening elsewhere, having made progress towards an agreement with Liverpool star Federico Chiesa, for whom they are preparing to submit an official proposal.

Sunderland will not entertain the idea of losing their captain easily, given that Xhaka still has two years remaining on his contract and carries enormous influence both on and off the pitch.

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Even if Besiktas choose to move on from Xhaka, interest from elsewhere could still emerge quickly should clubs become aware of the midfielder’s openness to a summer departure, which would further complicate matters for the club.

Le Bris’ side are firmly involved in the race for a European place, sitting only three points behind eighth placed Brentford with two games remaining.

European qualification could potentially hand Sunderland a final opportunity to reshape Xhaka’s thinking over his future at the Stadium of Light beyond the current campaign.