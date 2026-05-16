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Fixture: Falkirk vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers lineup vs Falkirk as the Gers close out their Scottish Premiership season this afternoon – match preview here.

While Rangers are sure to finish third in the Scottish Premiership this season and for all purposes the game is a dead rubber, that is not entirely the case for Rohl.

The way Rangers have fallen apart since the split has raised huge question marks over whether Rohl is the right manager and his rebuffing of any mentality issues stunned one former top flight attacker.

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday believes the season has been ‘horrendous’, but today’s Falkirk game also gives Rohl an opportunity to at least leave a different final chapter on the campaign.

If Rangers go to Falkirk and blow them away with a superb footballing performance, it will at least give Rohl something to point to to try to keep some fans onside.

Rohl has stressed just how important he believes beating Falkirk is, clear evidence the German does not see the game as a dead rubber.

Another subplot though is how Rohl managed the situation with James Tavernier.

The bust-up brutally exposed his inexperience and has cast doubt on his man-management skills, with no chance to do things differently today as Tavernier is not involved.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Falkirk today is Jack Butland, while in defence, Rohl picks Emmanuel Fernandez, Nasser Djiga, John Souttar and Tuur Rommens.

Midfield sees the Rangers boss select Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande and Thelo Aasgaard, while Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama support Youssef Chermiti.

If Rohl needs to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Falkirk at any point then he can look to his bench, where options available include Andreas Skov Olsen and Oliver Antman.

Rangers Lineup vs Falkirk

Butland, Djiga, Fernandez, Souttar, Rommens, Barron, Aasgaard, Diomande, Moore, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Meghoma, Aarons, Scally, Chukwuani, McCallion, Skov Olsen, Antman, Lawson