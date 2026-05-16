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Sunderland face needing to pay at least €20m to sign midfielder Frank Anguissa as ‘it is presumable that Napoli will not let him go for less’ this summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder is not a new name in England, having played in the Premier League with Fulham between 2018 and 2022.

Anguissa has been shining brightly in Italy with Napoli, the club he joined when he left Fulham, initially on loan, and is a key man at the Serie A side.

However, it has been suggested recently that Napoli would not be against doing business for the Cameroon international this summer.

Sunderland are keen to land Anguissa and tried to do so in the winter transfer window, with it being suggested they are plotting to come back for him.

Napoli though, according to Italian outlet Areanapoli, do not yet have an official valuation in place for Anguissa, however there is an indication of a price.

It is suggested that, given his important status at the club, ‘it is presumable that Napoli will not let him go for less than €20m’.

League played in Ligue 1 Premier League Championship La Liga Serie A Leagues Frank Anguissa has played in

The €20m figure would be seen as the minimum number needed to open negotiations to sign Anguissa this summer.

Whether Sunderland will be willing to pay that sum is unclear, with Anguissa set to turn 31 years old later this year.

Moving to Sunderland though could well be attractive to Anguissa as it has been suggested he feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

Sunderland have enjoyed an impressive first season in the Premier League under Regis Le Bris, but will be well aware that second season syndrome is a real risk, making their summer business crucial.

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Le Bris has already started to plot the Black Cats’ summer transfer strategy, with high impact signings wanted at the Stadium of Light.

Anguissa will not in in action at the World Cup this summer, with Cameroon having failed to qualify.