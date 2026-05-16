Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Martin O’Neill has selected his Celtic lineup vs Hearts for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership title decider – match preview here.

Celtic won away at Motherwell in midweek in controversial circumstances for some, but it is a result which puts retaining the title on a platter for them if they can take advantage today.

For O’Neill’s side the calculation is clear, simply beat Hearts and be crowned champions for the 56th time.

Daizen Maeda is hitting form for Celtic at the right time, delighting O’Neill, and the Bhoys do start this afternoon’s clash as firm favourites.

Also in Celtic’s favour is the incredible atmosphere set to be generated at Celtic Park and O’Neill expects it to be ‘electric’.

Hearts however have shown throughout the season that they cannot be underestimated and they will not go down in Glasgow without a fight.

The Jambos have already managed to beat Celtic twice this season in the Scottish Premiership, with the other encounter ending in a draw.

Celtic though will surely back themselves on the final day and in front of their own fans to bring pressure to bear on Hearts that the visitors simply cannot handle.

O’Neill has Viljami Sinisalo in goal in his Celtic lineup vs Hearts this afternoon, while at the back he goes with a four of Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Midfield will be a key battleground and Celtic field Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, while leading the attack are Sebastian Tounetki, Yang and Daizen Maeda.

O’Neill may need to make changes to his Celtic lineup vs Hearts throughout the 90 minutes and his options off the bench include James Forrest and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Celtic Lineup vs Hearts

Sinisalo, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Tounetki, Yang, Maeda

Substitutes: Doohan, McCowan, Iheanacho, Osmand, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saracchi, Murray, Forrest, Ralston