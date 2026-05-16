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Eric Huwer, part of Hamburg’s technical director staff, is of the belief that even a fee of €70m would not be enough to prise Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luka Vuskovic away from north London.

The teenage Croatian defender has enjoyed a brilliant loan spell in the Bundesliga with Hamburg, where he has been a key player throughout the season.

Die Rothosen are comfortably mid-table following promotion last term and Vuskovic’s fantastic performances in Germany have gained massive traction.

His ability to defend is not the only shining light in his armoury, as he has scored six times and provided one assist in 27 Bundesliga games.

Despite the good spell with Hamburg and their insistence on keeping him in the squad for another season, one former Spurs midfielder warned the German side that the youngster is simply too good for them and that a summer recall is inevitable.

Earlier this week, Vuskovic too admitted that he is ‘99.9 per cent’ certain that he will be saying farewell to Hamburg once the current campaign ends.

Die Rothosen have Kathleen Kruger as their new sporting director for the upcoming season, and Huwer, the financial expert on her staff, has admitted the teenager’s quality as a player.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

He went as far as to say that even an offer of €70m would not be enough to convince Spurs to let go of the highly-rated defensive talent.

“My prediction is that a transfer fee of €70m won’t be enough for him”, Huwer told German broadcaster NDR about the Tottenham loanee.

Spurs, though, are still not safe from a possible slip to the Championship, despite their relegation rivals, West Ham United, losing their last two league games.

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And when Vuskovic returns to north London, the Lilywhites could face a tough task keeping hold of the teenager, who is being followed by Barcelona.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side, though, are in a strong position in relation to the Croatian, as his contract runs until the summer of 2030, which could see them land a huge payday even if he ends up leaving the club.

Losing him though is sure not to be in De Zerbi’s plans, with the Italian aware he could have a real defensive gem on his hands.