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Juventus are ‘working to get ahead’ of Aston Villa and a host of other clubs for highly rated 19-year-old forward Bendeguz Kovacs.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have recently focused on signing young talents as they have brought in the likes of Alysson and Brian Madjo, with an eye on the future.

Madjo is only 17, while Alysson turned 20 earlier this month, and Aston Villa continue to have their eyes out for top prospects.

They are admirers of AZ Alkmaar prospect Kovacs, who has been catching the eye with his potential in the Netherlands.

Now though Juventus are ‘working to get ahead’ of Aston Villa and other interested sides by preparing an offer for Kovacs, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

In March, it was suggested that Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon have joined the race for the Hungary Under-19 forward.

In addition, Ajax and Chelsea are keeping close tabs on the 19-year-old attacker.

Interested club Ajax Aston Villa Chelsea Juventus Borussia Dortmund Sporting Lisbon Keen on Bendeguz Kovacs

Kovacs’ current deal runs until the summer of 2028 at the Dutch top-flight club, who are fighting to keep hold of the Hungarian.

Juventus will hope that by acting quickly they can agree a deal with AZ Alkmaar and tie up the capture of Kovacs before other sides can react.

It remains to be seen whether other clubs will step up their efforts for the teenager, but De Kaasboeren are doing their bit to keep hold of him.

AZ Alkmaar are trying to convince Kovacs to stay put at the AFAS Stadium, as they are prepared to offer a new contract to the Hungarian.

The club will hope that Kovacs can be convinced his development is best served by remaining in the Netherlands for now.

A move to Juventus, or Aston Villa, though could be a real draw for Kovacs and also likely offer him a substantial increase in his salary.