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Leeds United have something going in their favour that ‘may give them the edge’ in their interest in Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites will be looking to build on what they have done this season ahead of what Daniel Farke has warned could be a tough second campaign in the top flight.

Strengthening the squad will be key and Leeds have already been linked with a host of midfielders, while Ao Tanaka could potentially leave Elland Road.

Sporting Lisbon’s Hidemasa Morita has been strongly mooted as a target, while closer to home there is interest in Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney.

The Whites are also keen though on United States international Tessmann, who is on the books at Lyon in France.

Brentford are also interested in landing Tessmann and the Bees have the lure of the capital and possibly European football to tempt him to London.

However, Leeds have American ownership, which gives them strong links and ‘may give them the edge’ in the transfer chase.

Both sides are interested in signing Tessmann before the World Cup, but that timing may not work for the American.

Club Years North Texas 2019 FC Dallas 2020-2021 Venezia 2021-2024 Lyon 2024- Tanner Tessmann’s career history

Strong performances at the World Cup could well increase the offers which Tessmann receives and he is willing to wait until after the tournament to decide on his future.

As such, Leeds could yet see stronger competition than Brentford emerge for the 24-year-old Alabama-born midfielder over the course of the summer.

Tessmann caught the eye at American side FC Dallas at the start of his career, which earned him a switch to Italy with Venezia.

Lyon secured the United States international from Venezia in the summer of 2024.

Before joining Lyon, Tessmann was looked at closely by both Ipswich Town and Everton.

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He has been a key man for Lyon this season in Ligue 1 as they chase a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Tessmann also made nine appearances in Lyon’s Europa League campaign, scoring once, against Dutch side FC Utrecht.

While a defensively minded midfielder by trade, Tessmann is also capable of operating as a centre-back, something which would give Farke more flexibility within the Leeds squad.

Leeds already have Ethan Ampadu able to drop back into central defence if needed and, with Farke playing with three centre-backs, another equally flexible midfielder could make sense for the German.