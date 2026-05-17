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Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been spotted alone on the Elland Road pitch, soaking up the atmosphere and surroundings before he leaves the club this summer.

Meslier was at one time considered to be a huge goalkeeping talent, with Leeds applauded for spotting him and plucking him from Lorient in France.

He almost did not move to Leeds though as Chelsea’s then goalkeeping coach spotted him and recommended him to the Blues.

As recently as 2023, Manchester United were looking at Meslier as a potential long-term goalkeeper at Old Trafford, before losing interest as his form declined.

He lost his spot as Leeds’ number 1 to Karl Darlow in the 2024/25 campaign and, with Lucas Perri arriving last summer, has effectively been the third choice in the final year of his contract.

Illan Meslier having a moment on his own on the Elland Road pitch before departing on a free transfer this summer. A sad way for his time at the club to come to an end.#LUFC | #BBCFootball | @BBCWYS pic.twitter.com/Ps0WQLLK0d — Jonathan Buchan (@jonathanbuchan) May 17, 2026

Meslier will leave Leeds on a free transfer this summer when his Whites deal runs out, but he has taken the opportunity of the final game at Elland Road this season, on Sunday against Brighton, to take in his surroundings one last time.

The Frenchman was spotted sitting within the penalty area on a ball, simply soaking up the Elland Road scene.

Where Meslier will end up is unclear, with his potential and quality balanced out by regular mistakes at key moments.

Goalkeeper Country Lucas Perri Brazil Karl Darlow Wales Illan Meslier France Alex Cairns England Leeds United’s goalkeepers

The shot-stopper will though be an appealing target for many clubs, not least given his free agent status.

Clubs may back themselves to get Meslier’s career back on track and he could fancy a move back to his native France.

The 26-year-old will sign off on his Leeds spell having made 215 appearances for the Whites across all competitions.

In the 215 games, Meslier managed to keep a respectable 70 clean sheets.

Leeds could well in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

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Perri has struggled to impress consistently since he arrived from Lyon and despite Darlow’s heroics, he is 35 years old, set to turn 36 in October.

Leeds have been urged to invest in a new goalkeeper and boss Daniel Farke will be looking for substantial reinforcements in the summer transfer window.