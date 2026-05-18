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Aston Villa are set to ‘intensify talks’ over signing Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, with officials to use the club’s trip to Istanbul to push forward their interest.

Sara has drawn serious interest from the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window, with clubs noting his progress in Turkey with the Istanbul giants.

Tottenham Hotspur have scouted Sara in action, while Everton also have their eyes on the former Norwich City man.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have also sent scouts to Turkey to watch Sara in action and try to assess his key attributes.

Howe could need new midfielders amid links over moves away for Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Aston Villa have looked his most determined suitors though and Unai Emery wants reinforcements ahead of a season in the Champions League.

Villa are set to be in Istanbul this week for their Europa League final against Freiburg, where club officials will also be in attendance.

The trip will be put to good use, with Aston Villa officials looking to ‘intensify talks’ with Galatasaray for Sara, according to Turkish journalist Ferhat Kiziltas.

Linked Aston Villa Newcastle United Everton Tottenham Hotspur Napoli Clubs linked with Gabriel Sara

How much progress Aston Villa can make in talks is open to question, with Galatasaray sure to be aware of other sides also being in the mix.

The Turkish giants will be keen to drive the price up as much as possible if they are to part with Sara, amid suggestions they could want up to €40m.

West Ham United looked at the midfielder last summer, but given they could well be relegated in the coming days, are unlikely to be back in the mix.

Sara earned his first international cap with Brazil earlier in the year following impressive performances.

Currently sidelined with an ankle injury, Sara made eleven goal contributions this season, including two in the Champions League.

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig title, finishing three points ahead of fierce rivals Fenerbahce.