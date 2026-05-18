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Trabzonspor are waiting for boss Faith Tekke’s approval before they make a move for Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil-born midfield talent kicked off his youth career with Eredivisie giants Feyenoord, where he spent seven years before leaving them in 2018.

He spent two more years in the Netherlands with PEC Zwolle, where he played 50 games, and Coventry City brought him to England.

Hamer joined the Sky Blues in 2020 and impressed in his 132 appearances, as he grabbed 43 goal contributions at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Leeds United were keen on signing him from Coventry, but Sheffield United paid a sizeable transfer fee of £15m to see off competition from the Yorkshire giants.

He had a decent first season at Bramall Lane in the Premier League and Adrian Clarke claimed that the Whites wanted the Dutchman ‘badly’, but the Blades were able to hold on to him.

Former ex-EFL winger Clarke hailed him as one of the best players in the second tier, and he won the Championship’s Player of the Season as well.

Competition Appearances Championship 201 Eredivisie 50 Premier League 36 Eerste Divisie 34 Gustavo Hamer’s top competition appearances

Chris Wilder’s side finished 13 points below the playoff spots and the 28-year-old could be on his way out of the Blades in the summer transfer window.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, the Black Sea Storm are again showing interest in Hamer ahead of the window.

However, Trabzonspor are awaiting their boss, Tekke, to sign-off before they are clear to make a move on the Dutchman.

In the winter window, the Black Sea Storm were ‘officially’ in the running for Hamer, but he stayed put at the Blades.

Back in April, it was suggested that Tekke’s side had been ‘closely monitoring’ the 28-year-old, who has only one year left of his current deal at Bramall Lane.

Hamer is comfortable playing as a deep-lying playmaker, and he can also play out wide; his 44 assists in the Championship show his quality as a creator.

Whether Hamer fancies a move to the Turkish top flight if Trabzonspor come knocking in the upcoming weeks and months remains to be seen.