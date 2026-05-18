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The departure of Crystal Palace target Brais Mendez has been deemed the most logical outcome for Real Sociedad and the player, as keeping a player of the Spaniard’s quality on the bench could depreciate his market value.

Palace are having an underwhelming season in the Premier League, as they currently sit 15th in the league table.

However, they will be facing La Liga club Raya Vallecano on 27th May in the Conference League final, which could see them winning their first European trophy in their history.

Oliver Glasner is set for a Selhurst Park exit this summer, but the talk regarding his potential return to Eintracht Frankfurt has been played down.

A host of managers are on Crystal Palace’s radar ahead of the next campaign, but regardless of the vacancy not being filled, the club remain hard at work for the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that the London club have made a bid for Real Sociedad star Mendez, with positive talks expected to be held.

And now, according to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo, a move away from San Sebastian is currently ‘the most logical outcome’ for all parties involved.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that Txuri-Urdin’s hierarchy are very much aware that they cannot afford the luxury of keeping a player of Mendez’s quality out of the side..

They do not want to see the attacking midfielder’s value go down, especially when multiple clubs are keen on the 29-year-old.

Mendez did not feature in four of Real Sociedad’s last four league games at all, playing 57 minutes at the weekend against Valencia.

The former Spain attacking midfielder is believed not to be part of the plans at the Anoeta Stadium, and he may have played his last game for the La Liga club.

The left-footed creative attacker is primarily an attacking midfielder, but he can also slot in deeper in the engine room or out wide on the right side.

Mendez’s current deal does not expire for two more years at the Spanish club, who will look to make sure that they get a beefy sum for the 29-year-old’s potential departure in the coming weeks and months.

Even though more clubs are keen on the Real Sociedad star, Crystal Palace could get a great head start if they win the Conference League and make a place for themselves in next year’s Europa League.