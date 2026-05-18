Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Inter Milan have been warned to ‘be very careful’ with Liverpool target Denzel Dumfries as a Premier League side are ‘considering paying’ his release clause.

The 30-year-old has been an essential part of the Nerazzurri set-up since 2021 and has collected two Serie A titles during his time in Milan, including this season’s success.

Although an ankle injury interrupted sections of his campaign, the Dutchman still registered seven goal involvements across 28 appearances, a contribution that played its part in Inter’s silverware pursuit.

Dumfries attracted interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa two years ago, though that speculation eventually settled following his contract extension with the Milan giants until 2028.

His deal has now entered its final two years and uncertainty surrounding his long-term future appears to be gathering momentum once again.

Liverpool have been widely linked with keeping a close eye on Dumfries and the reported £22m release clause in his deal means the Reds could pounce, in much the same way as they did for Jeremie Frimpong last summer.

Amid the speculation, Inter Milan have been warned to be careful regarding Dumfries, with one Premier League side seriously looking at triggering the clause.

Club Years Sparta Rotterdam 2014-2017 Heerenveen 2017-2018 PSV Eindhoven 2018-2021 Inter Milan 2021- Denzel Dumfries’ career history

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto said via Italian outlet FCInter1908: “We need to be very careful about Denzel Dumfries.

“I’m told there’s a Premier League club that’s very interested and considering paying his release clause.

“Be careful because Dumfries is potentially on his way out and the Premier League is very interested in him.”

The signing of Frimpong could cause some Liverpool fans to be wary of another Dutchman in the shape of Dumfries arriving on Merseyside.

Frimpong has struggled to make a meaningful impact amid Liverpool’s poor campaign, with questions over whether he can live up to the standards needed at Anfield.

If Liverpool do want Dumfries then they could potentially explore a swap deal with Inter Milan in the coming months.

Inter Milan have been monitoring Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones since January and any scenario involving both him and Dumfries could potentially provide benefits for each club.