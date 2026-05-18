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Tottenham Hotspur are now facing major competition for Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson from Fenerbahce, who view the Scotland international as a statement signing.

The Scottish international has been one of Liverpool’s most dependable figures for more than a decade and has built an impressive honours list during one of the club’s successful modern periods.

His chapter at Anfield is entering its final weeks as he is set to depart at the end of the season, leaving Liverpool losing a real leader in the dressing room.

He was strongly linked with a move to Tottenham in the winter transfer window, but ended up staying at Anfield.

Tottenham are again keen and Robertson has been widely expected to move to north London should Spurs survive in the Premier League.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Fenerbahce have entered the picture and positioned themselves as serious contenders for Robertson.

The Yellow Canaries view the left-back as a significant statement signing, believing Robertson would represent a ‘major coup’ both on and off the pitch.

Former PL star Caglar Soyuncu Matteo Guendouzi Fred Edson Alvarez N’Golo Kante Marco Asensio Nelson Semedo Former PL players at Fenerbahce

That places Spurs in a more delicate position and even if they successfully steer clear of relegation danger, any possible move could still ultimately depend on Robertson’s stance.

Archie Brown, who is currently Fenerbahce’s first-choice left-back, recently received interest from Nottingham Forest, a situation that could potentially create space for the Scottish international.

A move to Turkey could open the door to the first overseas chapter of his career, but before attention fully shifts towards his next phase, Robertson’s focus will be on one final appearance at Anfield in Liverpool colours and the opportunity to receive a fitting farewell against Brentford.

Whether the Fenerbahce interest concerns Tottenham remains to be seen, but the Turkish giants can offer the left-back Champions League football, which is not the case in north London.

They would also expect to be in the Turkish Super Lig title fight next term, while Tottenham challenging for the Premier League title, if they stay up, would be seen as a surprise by many.