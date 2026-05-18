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Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson is full of praise for the influence Alex Cairns holds within the Whites’ dressing room, highlighting the goalkeeper’s significant impact behind the scenes.

The 33-year-old returned to Elland Road in the summer of 2024, stepping back into the goalkeeping unit where he was set to operate as third choice behind Karl Darlow, who had arrived in the same window, and French shot-stopper Illan Meslier.

Ahead of the current campaign, with Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri also joining the ranks, he was understood to be fourth in the pecking order under Daniel Farke, yet opted to remain at the club, where he has been regarded as one of the most popular figures within the dressing room.

A product of the Leeds academy, Cairns made just a single senior appearance for the Whites before departing on loan to Chesterfield in 2015, and since his return he is yet to feature for the first team.

However, the experienced goalkeeper has continued to train with the Under-21s and has also made two Premier League 2 appearances, earning praise from Under-21 coach Scott Gardner.

The 56-year-old underlined the positive influence the English shot-stopper has brought to the group, pointing to his strong presence around the dressing room and his impact on overall morale.

Grayson also noted that the 33-year-old’s contribution has been viewed favourably internally, with his role in sustaining spirits and keeping team-mates motivated during testing spells proving particularly valuable.

Goalkeeper Country Lucas Perri Brazil Karl Darlow Wales Illan Meslier France Alex Cairns England Leeds United’s goalkeepers

He said on LUTV (15:32): “People like Alex Cairns, I know we’ve had a bit of fun and joking about him being around all the time, but he’s been so positive in the dressing room.

“When I spoke to him quite a bit, and people will say, he’s so influential

“He’s been sort of keeping everybody going when they’re a little bit down.”

The goalkeeping department is expected to undergo a significant reshuffle this summer, with Meslier potentially on his way out after appearing to bid farewell to the Elland Road pitch ahead of a likely free departure.

Wales international Darlow, who has been competing for a place in the starting lineup, is also out of contract at the end of the season and will be hopeful of securing an extension, with one Leeds commentator suggesting he merits fresh terms but also expressing a desire for reinforcements in the position.

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Cairns is also approaching the end of his current contract, with uncertainty surrounding whether he will be offered an extension in a reduced role, despite the off-field value he is understood to bring.

The only goalkeeper currently tied down until 2029 is Perri, though it remains to be seen whether he would accept a lesser role, with Leeds potentially facing a decision on the 28-year-old amid reported interest from Besiktas.