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Sunderland are at real risk of losing out on Napoli midfielder Frank Anguissa as the difference between Besiktas’ bid for him and the Italian side’s asking price is a ‘winnable gap’.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an impressive season under head coach Regis Le Bris following their return to the Premier League and are still in the hunt for European football.

Strengthening in the summer is very much on the club’s mind and Anguissa, who was of interest in the winter window, is on their radar.

The Cameroon international is not a new face in the Premier League, having played for Fulham back in 2018, but left the club in the 2020/21 season following the Cottagers’ relegation to the Championship.

The 30-year-old initially joined Napoli on loan, before making his move to Serie A permanent in the summer of 2022, but now it seems he could leave Naples for a deal worth €20m.

Sunderland have competition from Besiktas for Anguissa and the Black Cats are risking being left behind.

The Turkish club have already made an offer for Anguissa, of €15m and, according to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Areanapoli), there is a ‘winnable gap’ between Napoli’s stance and Besiktas’ offer.

However, the real obstacle could be the player’s opinion, as he must be convinced to make the switch from Serie A to the Turkish Super Lig this summer.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Sunderland could still land Anguissa as it has been suggested that the Cameroon international ‘wants to redeem himself’ with a return to the Premier League.

Now, with Anguissa set to leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the Black Cats could make their move once again, after failing to sign him in the winter transfer window.

In the middle of the park, Sunderland already have Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra at their disposal, and adding Anguissa to the mix will only strengthen their squad for next season.

Le Bris will look to add depth to the squad ahead of next season, especially if they secure European football, which could be possible on the final day, when they lock horns with Chelsea at the Stadium of Light.

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Anguissa has endured a disruptive campaign, in which he has suffered from hamstring issues and back problems, but has still managed to make six goal contributions in 18 games in Serie A.

He has been considered an important players at the Italian giants, but they are prepared to part with him for the right price.

It remains to be seen whether Anguissa will decide to move to Besiktas or make a return to the Premier League with Sunderland.