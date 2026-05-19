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Sunderland have started to show interest in Aston Villa target Eljif Elmas, but currently a move to the Stadium of Light is not attractive for the midfielder, with Villa expected to push ahead for him when the season ends.

Currently on loan at Napoli from German side RB Leipzig, Elmas has played 43 games for the Italian club, making five goal contributions.

His contract with Antonio Conte’s team has a purchase option set at €17m, but the Naples-based club have no intention of exercising that, despite his performances over the course of the campaign.

His long-term future, though, is not expected to lie with Leipzig, as multiple clubs have started to show interest in the Elmas

Aston Villa, the early entrants, have already conducted an enquiry about potentially signing him.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Aston Villa are ready to step up their interest when the season ends, though recently Sunderland have also entered the fray.

The Black Cats are looking to make ‘high impact’ signings over the course of the summer as they bid to kick on from an impressive first campaign back in the top flight.

Club played for Rabotnicki Fenerbahce Napoli RB Leipzig Torino Clubs Eljif Elmas has played for

However, the path to Elmas is not easy for Sunderland as they ‘aren’t currently an attractive prospect’ for the midfielder, who prefers other options.

Aston Villa would be able to give Elmas the chance to play in the Champions League next season, something Sunderland cannot compete with.

The ball would look to be in Villa’s court and what response there is to their approach at the end of the season, with all eyes on whether a fee can be agreed.

If Aston Villa stumble, Sunderland could yet be on hand to step in and present the player with another alternative which would also provide a Premier League destination.

Elmas is not a new name in England, with interest in him emerging last summer from West Ham.

They were unable to make a breakthrough in negotiations due to the long queue for his signature.

A North Macedonian international, Elmas has played 77 international games for his country.

His contract with Leipzig runs until the summer of 2028.