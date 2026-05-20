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Leeds United are facing competition for the signature of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Hidemasa Morita, with big interest from Ligue 1 in the Japanese.

The right-footed midfielder, capable of operating both centrally and in a deeper holding role, has been a key figure in the Sporting Lisbon side, featuring 49 times this season and registering six goal involvements.

His standout performances helped keep the Portuguese outfit in the Champions League conversation and, in turn, placed the Japan international firmly on the radar of several clubs.

Reigniting their interest from last season, Leeds United have been linked with the 31-year-old, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Despite suggestions that the Yorkshire side are not actively pursuing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, it has been claimed that Morita ‘dreams of the Premier League’, with the Whites able to offer him a platform in England next season.

A two-year deal is claimed to be on the table at Leeds for the Japanese veteran, with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

However, it may not be a straightforward path, as according to Japanese journalist Kazu Kakiuchi, Monaco, Lyon and Marseille ‘are all showing considerable interest’ in signing Morita.

Club Years Kawasaki Frontale 2018-2020 Santa Clara 2021-2022 Sporting Lisbon 2022- Hidemasa Morita’s career history

All three are Ligue 1 powerhouses and could well represent very attractive destinations for the departing Sporting Lisbon star.

The 31-year-old arrived in Lisbon in 2022 and has since made 165 appearances for the Primeira Liga heavyweights, winning three major trophies with the Lions.

Alongside experience in the Champions League and Europa League, the Japanese veteran has been capped 40 times but was not named in the squad heading to North America for this summer’s World Cup, despite his strong form.

Should he be open to a move to Elland Road, Leeds could be delighted, as he would strengthen midfield depth without requiring a significant outlay, similar to last summer’s deals for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, which proved to be strong investments.

Leeds have already found success with one Japanese midfielder in the shape of Ao Tanaka.