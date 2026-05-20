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Juventus ‘will evaluate offers’ for Tottenham Hotspur target Michele Di Gregorio, whom Roberto De Zerbi is keen on for the upcoming season.

Spurs are taking their battle for Premier League survival down to 24th May, the final day of the season, when they host Everton knowing a point will be enough to preserve their top-flight status.

The north Londoners have a two-point cushion over relegation rivals West Ham United, who have taken zero points in their last two league games.

Even though Guglielmo Vicario was out injured, young shot-stopper Antonin Kinksy has stepped up after receiving heavy criticism following his disastrous performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

It was suggested earlier this month that Vicario is ‘one step away’ from a move to Inter Milan, but at this moment, a potential deal for the Italian shot-stopper is on hold.

De Zerbi’s side have prioritised signing a new number one for next season, given they stay in the Premier League, and have been linked with multiple options.

Juventus’s 28-year-old custodian Di Gregorio is someone they are keen on, and De Zerbi ‘would like to bring’ in the Milan-born talent.

Goalkeeper Age Guglielmo Vicario 23 Antonin Kinsky 27 Brandon Austin 29 Tottenham Hotspur’s first team goalkeepers

However, it was suggested that the Old Lady number one is completely focused on staying and doing well in Turin.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, though, Juventus will be open to evaluating offers for his services should the right price arrive in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old snubbed a move to Liverpool before he joined the Turin giants, and his desire could play a key part in his future.

Di Gregorio’s current deal runs for three more years at the Allianz Stadium, and he is currently the go-to option for Luciano Spalletti, who also happens to be a big fan of Juventus’ second-choice custodian Mattia Perin.

Spalletti is fixated on bringing in Liverpool superstar Alisson, and a major departure from the goalkeeping options could be necessary to fund the Brazilian’s potential arrival.

Di Gregorio has kept 17 clean sheets in 36 games across all competitions, and Spurs feel that the 28-year-old Italian could be the ideal number one for the next term.

The north Londoners, though, must make sure they keep their head above water to execute their transfer plans, which will be derailed if they become a Championship team.