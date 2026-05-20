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Sweden international Emil Holm is now on the radar of Everton, Sunderland, Brighton and Brentford, amid Juventus not looking to exercise their option to buy him.

Holm arrived at Italian side Bologna in the summer of 2024, but this term, he went out on loan at Juventus for the second half of the season.

This season, Holm has featured in 17 matches in Serie A, scoring one goal and providing four assists, despite multiple injuries disrupting his campaign.

The 26-year-old right-back’s contract at Bologna runs until 2028, but Juventus have an option to buy clause set at €16m that would allow them to sign him permanently.

However, according to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino, Juventus are unlikely to trigger the clause and he will be heading back to Bologna, amid interest emerging from the Premier League.

Holm has previously garnered interest from Premier League clubs Brighton and West Ham United back in 2023, but has never played in England.

It is suggested that Everton, Sunderland, Brighton and Brentford have ‘put his name on their radar’ ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

Bologna are prepared to consider selling Holm in the summer in order to bring in funds and good displays at the World Cup could help the Rossoblu get the maximum price.

League played in Country Allsvenskan Sweden Superliga Denmark Serie A Italy Leagues Emil Holm has played in

Everton have struggled to land a long-term right-back in recent seasons and will look for a replacement for Seamus Coleman, who is set to leave the club after a 17-year stint.

Holm could well fit the bill for Everton, but the Toffees are far from alone in their admiration of the 26-year-old.

Sunderland, who were lauded for their impressive work in the transfer window last summer, are showing interest in Holm.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an impressive season under boss Regis Le Bris, following their Premier League return, and the Frenchman wants to make ‘high impact’ summer signings to maintain the club’s progress.

Brighton and Brentford could also make for appealing destinations for Holm, if they firm up their interest.

Holm, who has 16 caps for Sweden to his name, has been included in Graham Potter’s World Cup squad.