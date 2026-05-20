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Former Watford manager Edward Still has become the favourite to become the next head coach of Belgium outfit La Louviere.

Still was appointed by Watford in February to replace Javi Gracia, when the club were eleventh in the table and pushing for a playoff spot, but it all came crashing down as they finished 16th in the Championship.

In the 15 games in charge, Still managed to deliver only three wins, and the Hornets slipped down the table, finishing 16 points adrift of the playoffs and only ten points above the relegation zone.

However, at the start of Still’s tenure at Watford, he won two and drew one in his first four games, causing an ex-EFL star to claim that the Hornets had ‘got something going under Still’.

Watford sacked Still, following the conclusion of the Championship season, and are yet to name a replacement for him in the upcoming season.

Now, the 35-year-old head coach is considered the favourite to be appointed as the new manager for Belgian club La Louviere, according to Belgian daily DH.

It has been suggested that Still has already reached an agreement with La Louviere’s management and has met with the backroom staff at the club.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

La Louviere sacked long-time head coach Frederic Taquin, who helped the club reach the Belgian top-flight, which means Still has big shoes to fill if he gets the job.

Watford endured a difficult season, with 14 wins, 15 draws, and 17 losses, ultimately missing out on the playoff spots.

The Hornets will now focus on finding the right man for the head coaching position to challenge for promotion next season.

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin shed light on the ‘only way they can get any success’, stressing the importance of adding experience.

Still has experience in the Belgian Pro League, having been the assistant manager at Anderlecht, Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp.

It remains to be seen whether Still will get the job at La Louviere and if his former club will be able to appoint the right manager for them next season.