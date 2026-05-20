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Fabio Paratici has opened up about what his time at Tottenham Hotspur taught him about the Premier League.

Back in 2021, Tottenham managed to lure the Juventus sporting director, taking him to north London to join them in the same capacity.

In his official capacity, Paratici was responsible for signing players such as Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

He also played a key role in appointing Antonio Conte as the manager of the club and was widely considered to be a top operator in the transfer market.

However, the 53-year-old’s spell at N17 was interrupted by a FIFA global ban, before he eventually headed back to Italy this year.

Paratici took the sporting director role at Fiorentina and instantly did business with Tottenham, signing Manor Solomon on loan.

Solomon, on loan from Tottenham, has enjoyed his time in Fiorentina so much that he is determined to do everything to convince the club to keep him beyond his stipulated stay.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Leeds United loanee, Jack Harrison, has also found the surroundings around Fiorentina to be ‘beautiful’.

Now Paratici has spoken about the lessons he has learnt about the Premier League while being at Tottenham.

“The Premier League has created an incredible product”, Paratici was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

“I was impressed by the entry criteria: a manager might bring five assistants, but not all of them have the necessary skills to enter the Premier League.

“With these restrictions, you need to have well-prepared people, people with experience.

“That’s why you have the best match analysts, the best coaches.

“The entry point is very narrow, and that’s important.

“And then, even with the ownership, serious due diligence is done in this regard.”

When Paratici took up the job at Fiorentina, they were placed inside the relegation zone, but they have since managed to stage a recovery and are set to be in the top-flight next season as well.

It remains to be seen if Paratici might look to do more business for Tottenham players in the summer transfer window.