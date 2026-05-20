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Leeds United defender Jaka Bijol believes that the Whites have an amazing dressing room, insisting his team-mates lifted him whenever he was feeling low.

Bijol joined Leeds from Italian side Udinese in the summer of 2025 for a fee of €22m, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Whites.

With physical dominance and composure under pressure, Bijol has established himself as an important figure in Daniel Farke’s system, with the Leeds boss seeing ‘captain pedigree’ in the Slovenian defender’s character.

The 27-year-old initially found himself out of the side at the beginning of the campaign as Farke went with other options, though the German manager made it clear that the Slovenian had been signed with a long-term vision in mind.

This Premier League season, Bijol has featured in 24 games for the Whites, including 20 starts, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

The 27-year-old defender’s importance has only increased as the season has progressed, with Farke switching to a back three.

Bijol admitted he has enjoyed his first season at Leeds, while praising the support he received from his team-mates during difficult moments earlier in the campaign when he was not playing regularly.

Centre-back option Joe Rodon Jaka Bijol Ethan Ampadu Pascal Stuijk James Justin Sebastiaan Bornauw Leeds United centre-back options

The Slovenian defender insisted that Leeds have an amazing dressing room which helped keep his confidence high, while also expressing his happiness at repaying the faith shown in him through his performances.

The 27-year-old reflected on the memories the squad created together during the season, describing those moments as ‘amazing’.

Speaking on Leeds United TV (2:24), he said: “I have enjoyed every second of this season.

“Even when I was not playing, I was there and they [team-mates] kept me in good mood.

“It was important at the beginning of the season to have them there to support you when you are maybe not feeling the best.

“I am really glad I could help them in the end with my performances as well.

“It is an amazing locker room and we had some amazing days together.”

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Leeds currently sit on 14th place in the Premier League table with 47 points from 37 games and have already secured Premier League status for next season.

The Whites extended their unbeaten run to eight league games as they defeated Brighton 1-0 in their final game at Elland Road this season.

With Premier League status secured, Leeds are expected to spend again this coming summer as they look to strengthen their squad with a commentator urging the Yorkshire club to do a ‘very shrewd’ piece of transfer business in terms of a new goalkeeper.