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Inter Milan consider Como midfielder Nico Paz their dream midfield target ahead of Liverpool’s Curtis Jones.

The Liverpool academy graduate has found regular starts increasingly difficult to secure this season, featuring in 33 Premier League matches, but making just 17 from the outset.

Despite one Reds legend insisting the 25-year-old is better suited to Arne Slot’s system than Jurgen Klopp’s, the versatile midfielder has struggled to leave a consistent mark, managing just five goal contributions across the campaign.

Jones remains under contract until 2027, though talks over an extension have yet to produce an agreement, raising the possibility of a summer departure as Liverpool weigh up cashing in on one of their homegrown assets.

Back in January, several Premier League clubs joined Inter in making enquiries for the 25-year-old, with Liverpool believed to value him at around £35m given his pedigree, and further interest could emerge once the season concludes.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via FcInterNews), the Italian champions still view Como talisman Paz as their dream target ahead of Jones.

The Argentine midfielder joined Como from Real Madrid in August 2024, committing his future to the club on a four-year deal, and has since flourished under Cesc Fabregas, registering 19 goals and 17 assists across 75 appearances.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Last summer, the youngster attracted strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur after a standout debut campaign in Lombardy, though a move ultimately failed to materialise following talks with Real Madrid, who still hold a buy-back clause on the player.

His Serie A output this season, 21 goal contributions alongside nearly 3,000 minutes of action, has made him a more attractive proposition for Inter than Jones.

The England international, who made his senior debut ahead of Euro 2024, is unlikely to earn a call-up for June’s World Cup due to a lack of consistent game time and will therefore be keen to secure a bigger role next season.

Aston Villa have also been highlighted as a possible destination for the Liverpudlian, while the Italian champions could intensify their pursuit should Paz prove too complicated a deal because of Real Madrid’s involvement.

30th May looms as a pivotal date in the Como star’s future, with the Spanish side able to trigger their buy-back option for a fee €9m lower than his market valuation.

All signs point towards Nerazzurri facing a major decision in the coming months, with Jones remaining firmly on their radar even as Paz continues to be viewed as the club’s priority target heading into the summer window.