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Leeds United winger Noah Okafor has been called up by Switzerland ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

The winger has enjoyed a strong campaign with Leeds, playing a key role in the Whites reaching the FA Cup semi-final and securing their Premier League survival.

Okafor still has the opportunity to end his summer on a much higher note, with the winger aiming to make a major impact at the World Cup.

Switzerland have been drawn in Group B at the tournament, with Canada, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Swiss national team will open their World Cup campaign against Qatar, with Okafor set to line up alongside Dan Ndoye of Nottingham Forest, Granit Xhaka of Sunderland and Zeki Amdouni of Burnley.

26 Namen – Ein grosses Ziel 🏆 Unser Kader für den Sommer 🇨🇭

26 noms – Un grand objectif. Notre sélection pour l’été.

26 nomi – Un grande obiettivo. La nostra squadra per l’estate. pic.twitter.com/0TbEWMtnot — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) May 20, 2026

The selection comes after the Switzerland national team director admitted the 25-year-old has shown his quality at the Whites and stressed he could return to the squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Okafor, who joined Leeds last August from Italian outfit AC Milan, has been a vital cog in Daniel Farke’s system this season.

PL based star Noah Okafor Granit Xhaka Zeki Amdouni Dan Ndoye PL based players in Switzerland squad

This Premier League season, Okafor has featured in 28 games for Leeds including 19 starts, while scoring eight goals and providing one assist.

The 25-year-old winger, who was part of the Switzerland squad that reached the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, will now look to build on his Premier League form and deliver strong performances for his national team.

However, Okafor currently remains sidelined due to the calf injury he picked up in early May, and he will be hoping to recover quickly.

With Premier League safety secured, Leeds will now turn their attention towards the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad where the Whites have been urged to sign more players of Okafor’s quality.

Leeds have been linked with Japanese midfielder Hidemasa Moria, whose contract at Sporting Lisbon is nearing its end as he dreams of playing in the Premier League.