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Norwich City are amongst the clubs ‘in the running’ to sign Lille starlet Ichem Ferrah, who has recently been given the ‘Talent of the Season’ award in the Dutch second division.

Not regarded as a key first-teamer by Lille, Ferrah was loaned out to Dutch Eerste Divisie side Cambuur last summer.

He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and by making 18 goal contributions over the season, he helped Cambuur earn promotion to the Eredivisie.

His performances did not go unnoticed, with teams lining up to test Lille’s resolve in keeping him beyond the summer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Championship giants Norwich are among a host of clubs trying to lure Ferrah away from Lille and the Canaries are ‘in the running’.

FC Copenhagen, Malmo, Genk and Gent are also in the mix to try and land Ferrah from Lille this summer.

Dutch giants Feyenoord have scouted the winger, whose future at Lille once he heads back this summer is uncertain.

Lille do not know who will be in the dugout next season, which further adds to a sense that the club is in flux.

Interested club Cambuur Feyenoord Malmo FC Copenhagen Genk Gent Norwich City Interested in Ichem Ferrah

Whether Norwich become Ferrah’s next possible destination, remains to be seen though, as the competition for his signing intensifies in the coming weeks.

Cambuur themselves are also keen on keeping the player for at least one more season, a prospect that looks difficult at this stage due to the rising interest.

Norwich’s 2025/26 season has been one to remember, as a remarkable recovery helped them climb out of the relegation zone and get into the top ten.

With an aim to improve their performances from last season, Philippe Clement’s side have started identifying targets for the summer.

Ferrah could be a real wild card signing for Norwich, adding a player that Championship defenders would be completely in the dark about.

Norwich are also monitoring the situation regarding Barcelona talent Hamza Abdelkarim, who is also a target for newly-promoted Coventry City and Sheffield United.