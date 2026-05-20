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Besiktas are set to make a strong push for Nottingham Forest star Ibrahim Sangare, but a deal at this stage for the midfielder is unlikely due to the high cost.

The Tricky Trees have now ensured Premier League safety with two games to go and will look to finish the campaign on a strong note under Vitor Pereira.

Forest will now look to retain their key players heading into next season, with the summer transfer window edging ever closer.

The City Ground outfit have showcased their quality under the Portuguese boss this term, with the midfield engine room doing enough to ensure they avoid the drop to the second tier of English football.

The likes of Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White have received plaudits for their exceptional performances in the Forest shirt, but Ivory Coast international Sangare has been quietly impressive.

Back in March, it was suggested that Besiktas were hoping for Forest’s relegation to the Championship to secure an easier path to signing Sangare.

However, the Tricky Trees are not heading down, and according to Turkish daily Takvim, a move for the Ivorian star is also unlikely due to his hefty price tag.

Club Years Toulouse 2016-2020 PSV Eindhoven 2020-2023 Nottingham Forest 2023- Ibrahim Sangare’s career history

The Black Eagles, however, are still understood to be making a serious push for the 28-year-old defensive midfielder once the current season concludes.

It has been suggested that Besiktas’ technical staff rate the Nottingham Forest man highly and have made initial contact with the midfielder’s agent over a potential swoop.

The Ivory Coast star joined the City Ground outfit three years ago from Feyenoord in a hefty £30m deal, but struggled with injury issues in his first two seasons.

In the ongoing campaign, however, he has featured in 42 games across all competitions, clocking more than 2,700 minutes to form a solid double pivot alongside Anderson.

Sangare’s current deal runs for two more years at the City Ground, and Forest could look to hold on to the midfielder, as Anderson could be on his way out of the club, with a host of Premier League giants are keen on the England international, whose immense quality on the ball has been hailed by a former star.

Besiktas, on the other hand, may try their best to convince the English club, as they are even ready to sell former Premier League midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to fund the 28-year-old’s move.