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Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor has been shortlisted as ‘one of the candidates’ to take charge of Turkish side Besiktas ahead of next season.

Tudor parted ways with the north London club in late March, just 44 days after his appointment and after managing only seven games.

The decision came a week after Spurs’ 3-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest, which proved to be the Croatian’s final game in charge of the Lilywhites.

Tottenham suffered five defeats in the seven games managed by the 48-year-old in all competitions, including a humiliating 5-2 loss against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, where the Spanish side raced into a three-goal lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

Tudor’s brief spell left the Spurs supporters frustrated, with a former Tottenham hitman urging the club to sack the person who appointed the Croatian manager.

The Croatian claimed when he was at Spurs that he had inherited a group of players who were not fit enough, but that claim was rubbished by Richard Keys.

Tudor will be desperate to bounce back from his disappointing spell at Tottenham and could well be given an opportunity to do so in Turkey.

Manager Years Senol Gunes 2022-2023 Riza Calimbay 2023 Fernando Santos 2024 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 2024 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2025 Sergen Yalcin 2025-2026 Recent Besiktas’ managers

According to Turkish outlet the Turkiye Gazatesi (via Asist Analiz) the Croatian manager has emerged as a managerial target for Besiktas.

Besiktas employed another sacked Premier League manager recently, having started the season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge.

Tudor has managed in Turkey before, with spells in charge of Karabukspor and Besiktas’ rivals Galatasaray.

It remains to be seen if Tudor, who started his managerial career at Hajduk Split, will take the job at Besiktas.

Besiktas finished in fourth spot in the Turkish Super Lig this season, a substantial 17 points behind champions Galatasaray.

As such the Black Eagles will be in European competition next term, while Tottenham will not have any European football on the agenda.