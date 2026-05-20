Richard Keys believes Unai Emery ‘has got something special’ and is hoping to see Aston Villa win the Europa League final tonight.

Emery was appointed as Aston Villa manager in 2022, to replace Steven Gerrard, who failed to impress the Villans hierarchy during his time at the club.

Since he arrived at Villa Park, Emery has transformed the club and made them consistent challengers for a spot in European competitions.

Under Emery, Aston Villa have enjoyed a successful season, securing a spot in the Champions League for next season and booking a European League final spot.

Following his success with the Villans, Emery was considered the top contender for the manager position at Real Madrid back in January.

Keys is a huge admirer of Emery and he believes that ‘he has got something special’, while hoping that Aston Villa win the Europa League tonight.

Emery has won the Europa League four times in his career and Keys has claimed that the Europa League is his competition.

Club managed Lorca Deportiva Almeria Valencia Spartak Moscow Sevilla Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Villarreal Aston Villa Clubs Unai Emery has managed

Keys wrote on X: “As a Coventry fan I’m not supposed to wish Villa good luck.

“But they’re an English team in Europe and I hope they win tonight.

“I’m a huge admirer of Emery.

“He has got something special and the Europa League is his competition.”

Emery has a lot of experience in managing Europa League finals, having won four out of five finals, three with Sevilla and one with Villarreal.

It is not the first time the 54-year-old has worked in the Premier League, as he also took charge of Arsenal for a brief 18 months, and reached the 2019 Europa League final, but lost 4-1 to rivals, Chelsea.

Aston Villa will lock horns with German club Freiburg in the Europa League final tonight in Istanbul.

Emery has been a huge success at Aston Villa and will want to kick on next term regardless of tonight’s result.