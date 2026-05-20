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Watford striker Jorge Hurtado has ended his stint at loan Millonarios, but is likely to remain within Colombian football, with a new deal with the Hornets close.

Hurtado arrived at Vicarage Road in the summer of 2023 from Real Cartagena and put pen to paper on a six-year deal.

However, since he arrived at the club, he has made only one senior appearance and has been sent out on various loan spells to gain more first-team experience.

The 22-year-old joined Millonarios on a season-long loan, but has failed to secure a position in the starting eleven, making only seven appearances, while scoring three goals in the process.

Millonarios are unlikely to activate the option to buy clause included in the loan deal and it emerged that Hurtado’s agents are already looking for a new destination.

Hurtado has now ended his loan spell at Millonarios, but there are still chances of him playing in the Colombian top-flight, according to Colombian journalist Julian Capera.

A club in the Colombian top flight are ‘very close to agreeing with Watford’ on the basis of a new loan deal.

Loan club Independiente Medellin New York Red Bulls Gillingham PAOK Salonika Millionairos Loan spells Jorge Hurtado has had

It is unclear which Colombian side are holding talks with Watford in an attempt to finalise a deal, but a return to Vicarage Road looks off the table.

The Hornets are set to make additions over the summer and they are keen on Athletico Paranaense striker Kevin Viveros.

Watford will want to strengthen the squad with experienced players to challenge for a spot in the playoffs, and an ex-Championship striker claimed it is the ‘only way they can get any success’.

Watford’s highest goalscoring striker this term was Udinese loanee Luca Kjerrumgaard with ten goals, but the club will know the need to continue to improve in the final third.

It remains to be seen when Watford will send out Hurtado on another loan and what the conditions attached to it are.