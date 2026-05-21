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Inter Milan have dropped their plan to complete the signing of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario owing to an economic decision.

Vicario joined the Lilywhites from Italian side Empoli in the summer of 2023 following the departure of veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper has struggled for consistency this season, managing just seven clean sheets in 31 Premier League appearances before undergoing hernia surgery in late March.

Vicario’s future at Tottenham has been a subject of speculation for a while since he emerged as a target for Inter Milan, who were working on a deal.

Earlier this month it was suggested that the Italian goalkeeper was ‘one step away’ from returning to his homeland after the Nerazzurri’s sporting director visited London.

Inter Milan though hit issues in agreeing a deal with Tottenham for the goalkeeper and his move appeared to be frozen.

Now Inter Milan look to have made a decision not to proceed with a move to bring Vicario back to Serie A.

Goalkeeper Nationality Guglielmo Vicario Italian Brandon Austin American Antonin Kinsky Czech Tottenham’s first team goalkeepers

The Nerazzurri ‘also dropped’ Vicario as an option in their goalkeeping hunt, with economic reasons playing their part, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

Barcelona youth product Josep Martinez is expected to be promoted to become the starting goalkeeper at Inter Milan, but the club are likely to still bring in another goalkeeper.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of goalkeepers in recent months and regardless of what is happening with Vicario, look set to add another shot-stopper.

Antonin Kinsky, who will have a medical procedure after the season, has been filling in for Vicario due to his hernia injury.

The Italian shot-stopper is now fit again though and all eyes will be on who Roberto De Zerbi goes with on the final Premier League matchday.