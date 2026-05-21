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Fiorentina are tipped to not keep Leeds United loan star Jack Harrison and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon due to the cost of the respective deals.

La Viola brought in Harrison and Solomon on a loan deal in the second half of the season, in a bid to secure their Serie A status, with a relegation battle raging.

Since then, the Tuscan outfit have managed to get out of the relegation dogfight and are currently safe in 15th place with 41 points.

However, Harrison and Solomon have both proven to be underwhelming acquisitions for the club, and the pair have a combined goal contribution of three in 29 outings in Serie A.

Harrison in particular, received heavy criticism from ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin after one outing, and the 29-year-old has not helped himself with his performances on the pitch as of late.

Solomon is on his third loan spell since joining Tottenham and he has been keen to stay on at Fiorentina, recently being tipped to ‘do everything’ to extend his stay in Florence.

Fiorentina do not look to be convinced though and, according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Firenzeviola), they are ‘considered costly’, with departures expected.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Now it appears Tottenham will have Solomon back in the summer, while Harrison will head back to Leeds, with neither option to buy being triggered.

Harrison struggled to make an impact at Leeds during the first half of the season after previously being on loan at Everton.

Solomon joined Spurs from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023 and has been sent out on loan at Leeds United, Villarreal, and Fiorentina, while being unable to cement his place in their lineup due to limited opportunities.

Both Harrison and Solomon have two years left on their current contracts, leaving Leeds and Spurs to make an important decision on their future.

The Whites have secured their Premier League status and will turn their attention to strengthening the squad for next season in the summer under manager Daniel Farke.

Spurs meanwhile are still in danger of being relegated to the Championship, and in that scenario might have to structure an overhaul in their squad with arrivals and departures.

It remains to be seen where Harrison and Solomon will be playing their trade next season, as both the attackers’ futures are uncertain at their parent clubs.