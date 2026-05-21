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Belgian commentator Tim Wielandt believes that a summer transfer for Youri Tielemans is not a realistic scenario, pointing towards Aston Villa‘s wider reputation as a key factor behind it.

The 29-year-old has continued to be one of the leading figures within Unai Emery’s side this season, maintaining his influence across multiple competitions through another demanding campaign.

That was once again evident as he opened the scoring against Freiburg in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, a moment that laid the foundation for the Villans’ 3-0 victory as they secured their debut Europa League crown.

The contribution also represented his fifth goal involvement in European competition this season, with the Belgian producing those numbers across nine appearances for the Midlands outfit.

Three years ago, Tielemans made clear that joining Villa Park was not a decision he regretted and now has no reason to reconsider that view considering how circumstances have evolved.

The Belgian will enter the summer with two years remaining on his contract and naturally discussions surrounding his future continue to emerge despite the role he occupies within the side.

He may well be an attractive target for a number of sides heading into the window.

However, Belgian commentator Wielandt suggested that an exit does not appear to be entering the current picture because of Aston Villa’s stature and the progress being made.

Club played for Anderlecht Monaco Leicester City Aston Villa Clubs Youri Tielemans has played for

He also highlighted that financial aspects and Tielemans’ current standing inside the squad, with the Belgian already occupying a prominent position, admitting he is not sure if the midfielder can do better than Villa.

Wielandt told Belgian outlet Sporza: “I don’t think a departure is on the table.

“Don’t underestimate Villa as a club.

“That is a huge club, with a fantastic stadium and a great crowd, and the club is very well managed.

“Tielemans will earn quite a bit there and he is one of the leaders.

“I don’t know if he can or wants to do better.”

Tielemans attracted an approach from Saudi Arabia during the January window, though he showed loyalty towards Villa Park, a stance that has now been rewarded with silverware.

Similarly, Fenerbahce attempted to secure his signature last summer, as a former team-mate tried to convince him over a move, though discussions never advanced further.

The Belgian has also recently earned selection for his national side and now has the opportunity to represent his country for a third time at the World Cup.

Before then, attention shifts towards Sunday’s meeting against Manchester City, where three points can seal fourth place for the Villans.

Regardless of what the future holds for Tielemans, Aston Villa have already become active in the market in pursuit of midfield reinforcements, with Gabriel Sara yet to completely close the door on their interest while further movement around Eljif Elmas is expected once the season concludes.