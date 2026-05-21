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Rayo Vallecano defender Alfonso Espino believes his side are in incredible form and have a good chance of lifting the Conference League against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are preparing for a monumental end to their season as they face Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final next Wednesday, with the club looking to secure a first major European trophy in their 121-year history.

Oliver Glasner’s side defeated Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk 5-2 on aggregate to earn a spot in the final.

Palace beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season to claim their first-ever major trophy and qualified for the Europa League.

However, UEFA demoted the Eagles to the Conference League for breaching multi-club ownership rules.

Palace have endured a disappointing Premier League season as they sit 15th in the Premier League table with 45 points from 37 games.

With a European finish through their league position now impossible, the Conference League represents the side’s only chance of qualifying for Europe next season.

Result Competition Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Villarreal La Liga Valencia 1-1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Girona La Liga Rayo Vallecano’s last three results

However, Crystal Palace will be wary of the threat posed by Rayo Vallecano, who are unbeaten in their last six La Liga outings, underlining their strong form.

Espino pointed out that, unlike a two-legged tie, the final will be decided in just one game, meaning there is little room for mistakes.

The 34-year-old explained that his side are prepared to deal with difficult periods during the game while also hoping to make the most of the chances that come their way.

The defender expressed confidence in Rayo Vallecano’s chances of winning the trophy, stressing that the squad are currently in excellent form.

He told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “The final will be tough.

“There’s only one game, not two, and you’re not playing at home, but there will be a big crowd and it will be a game of moments.

“We hope to cope as best we can during the tough times and capitalise on the good ones.

“We have a good chance to lift the trophy; we’re all in incredible form and that’s why the team is in such good shape.”

Crystal Palace will be sweating over the fitness of Chris Richards, who is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during their league game against Brentford.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Crystal Palace are already planning their squad for next season and have held talks about keeping Evann Guessand.