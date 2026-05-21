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Rangers Under-19 midfielder Aiden Crilly has lifted the lid on the role Findlay Curtis played in helping the club’s academy talents settle into the first-team environment.

One of the breakout stories at Ibrox last season was 19-year-old Curtis, who featured ten times for the Gers and even found the net against St Mirren in the 1-1 draw back in August.

The right-footed winger quickly earned backing from sections of the support, with questions raised over why he had been overlooked in favour of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore.

Following the arrival of Danny Rohl, however, Moore began to hit his stride and even drew comparisons to Jack Grealish during his spell at Ibrox, leaving Curtis on the fringes with fewer than 200 minutes played and prompting a search for regular football elsewhere.

In January, he joined Kilmarnock on loan until the end of the season, much to the delight of Killie’s assistant, and soon won the trust of Neil McCann, registering five goals in 14 appearances as the club secured safety.

Crilly, who has been with the Ibrox side since the age of seven, signed his first professional contract with the Gers in January last year.

In the 2025/26 season, the youngster regularly captained both the Under-17s and Under-19s, playing his part in two successful youth squads as they won their respective Elite League titles.

Rangers star Position Liam Kelly Goalkeeper John Souttar Defender Findlay Curtis Winger Rangers players in Scotland squad

The Rangers prospect has also trained with the first team on several occasions and opened up on the role Curtis played in helping the younger Academy players settle into that environment.

The 17-year-old revealed that the Scotland international regularly encouraged him and the other youngsters during sessions, helping to boost their confidence around the senior squad.

Crilly said on the official Gers website: “Findlay has been a big help too.

“He was really good with me and the other Academy boys when we trained with the first-team before he went on loan to Kilmarnock.

“He would always encourage us during the sessions, and that helps build your confidence.

“He’s been on the same journey here, and now he’s played for Scotland, so he has helped me a lot.”

Former Scotland star Michael Stewart has also stressed that Curtis’ development must be managed carefully to ensure both Rangers and the Scotland national team reap the rewards.

The teenager is now set to head to the World Cup alongside Steve Clarke and the Scotland squad, with a demanding summer tournament ahead before what appears likely to be a full season under Danny Rohl, particularly after calls for him to become a regular starter.

The Ibrox side finished the campaign without silverware and will be hoping for a dramatic turnaround next season.