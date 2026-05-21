Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City star Carlos Vicente has indicated that the prospect of returning to his boyhood club Real Zaragoza is an exciting possibility for the future.

The 27-year-old emerged through Real Zaragoza’s youth system in his homeland before eventually moving away in 2020 to continue the next stage of his career.

The Spaniard arrived at Blues during the January window when they sought additional attacking quality in their pursuit of a Championship playoff place, joining from La Liga outfit Deportivo Alaves.

Right after his arrival, it was revealed that Birmingham had committed to a substantial salary package, making him one of the highest-paid players in the Championship.

Vicente marked his debut with an assist after coming on off the bench against Oxford United as his side secured victory.

He concluded the campaign with four goal involvements from 17 Championship appearances, though Birmingham could only manage a tenth-place finish.

While he looks set to continue his Birmingham adventure, Vicente suggested that the possibility of returning to his homeland carries a deep significance because of the personal attachment he holds towards Real Zaragoza.

Club played for Real Zaragoza Pobla Mafumet Ejea Calahorra Racing Ferrol Alaves Birmingham City Clubs Carlos Vicente has played for

He also highlighted the idea of returning at some stage to be a journey that would effectively complete a full circle, as he has never hidden his excitement about playing for the club.

Vicente told La Otra Grada (via Sport Aragon): “Of course I’d like to play for the club of my life.

“My family is from here, my friends are fans of the club, and I’d love to be able to live in my city and experience wonderful things.

“Of course, it excites me.

“Returning would be like coming full circle.

“I’ve never hidden how thrilled I’d be to play here.”

Vicente remains contracted at St Andrew’s until 2029 and, following his debut goal at the stadium, praised team-mate Kai Wagner for his delivery from wide areas after the German provided the set-up.

The Spaniard’s focus will be on establishing a stronger reputation in England from next season, much in the same way he did at Alaves where he produced the strongest numbers of his career during the opening half of the campaign.

There has meanwhile been uncertainty surrounding whether Chris Davies will continue at Birmingham next season, though former Championship striker Sam Parkin pointed out that the squad were still battling for the manager.