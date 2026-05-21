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Newcastle United target Oumar Solet has responded to transfer speculation, admitting it is nice to be linked with big clubs.

Solet arrived at Udinese in 2025 and penned a two-year deal with the Italian side after being without a club for four months.

The centre-back has been ever-present this season in Udinese’s backline, making 34 appearances in Serie A, while also contributing to four goal involvements.

His displays in Udine have caught the eye and his future is under the scanner.

The French defender’s contract runs until June 2027, and with just one-year remaining on his current deal, clubs across Europe are keen to lure him away from the Stadio Friuli.

Newcastle United have been ‘monitoring him in recent weeks’, and the Magpies will want to bring in defensive reinforcements, as Eddie Howe bids to turn the page on a poor domestic campaign.

Solet admits that he is flattered to be linked with big clubs, but would not pick between the Premier League and Serie A as to which he prefers.

The 26-year-old considers both to be top quality leagues, while he also noted Ligue 1 and La Liga as top championships.

Club played for Lyon Laval Red Bull Salzburg Udinese Clubs Oumar Solet has played for

Solet, asked it is true that Inter want him, told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “It’s nice to be linked with big clubs, but I’m focused on Udinese.”

The defender was asked whether he prefers the Premier League or Serie A and replied: “They’re two different leagues.

“I really like both because they’re very attractive and top-level competitions, but I also like La Liga and the French championship.”

Now is not the first time Solet has garnered attention from the Premier League, as back in 2024, Manchester United were showing interest in him when he was at Red Bull Salzburg.

Solet is not the only defender that Newcastle are keeping a close eye on and it has been suggested they are ‘very interested’ in Real Betis star Natan.

There is no shortage of suitors for Solet and it has been suggested that Udinese could part ways with the defender for a fee in the region of €25m.

It remains to be seen whether Solet will be in the Premier League with Newcastle United or the defender will be tempted towards the prospect of playing Champions League football at Inter Milan.