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Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret is edging closer to a potential summer departure, with Tottenham Hotspur namechecked as a side to ‘keep an eye on’

The 29-year-old first surfaced on Spurs’ radar back in 2023, when the north London side were scouring the market for a successor to Hugo Lloris, but Napoli were reluctant to part ways with their man at the time.

Guglielmo Vicario ultimately sealed a summer move from Empoli that year, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the north London outfit.

The Italian shot-stopper has largely justified that investment, playing a pivotal role in last season’s Europa League triumph, although the 29-year-old has faced mounting scrutiny over his performances this term.

Meanwhile, the landscape around Meret has shifted considerably, with the goalkeeper slipping to a secondary role between the posts and now eyeing a summer exit as he enters the final year of his contract.

According to Italian outlet Area Napoli, Tottenham are a potential landing spot for Meret, with the 29-year-old goalkeeper increasingly expected to bring his time at Napoli to a close this summer.

Alongside the Lilywhites, several clubs are monitoring the Napoli shot-stopper, including Atletico Madrid as well as multiple Serie A sides.

Goalkeeper Age Antonin Kinsky 23 Brandon Austin 27 Guglielmo Vicario 29 Tottenham Hotspur’s first team goalkeepers

The Udinese academy graduate, who once lined up alongside Vicario in the club’s Primavera side in 2013, has been a regular starter in recent seasons, including Napoli’s Serie A title-winning 2022/23 campaign and last season.

However, since the summer arrival of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, his opportunities have been limited, managing just eleven appearances across all competitions this term.

Vicario, meanwhile, is also edging towards an uncertain future in north London, with Inter Milan now claimed to have dropped their interest due to economic reasons.

One former Inter Milan goalkeeper has suggested the Spurs goalkeeper would not sit at the top of his shortlist for the Nerazzurri despite his pedigree, instead favouring another established Premier League option.

The former Venezia man’s future is expected to be resolved at the end of the season, with Antonin Kinsky having replaced him of late, initially due to a hernia injury.

Regardless of what happens with Vicario, Tottenham are expected to sign another goalkeeper in the summer.