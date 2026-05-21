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Juventus are unwilling to meet Liverpool’s valuation for Alisson and could instead shift their focus towards Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea as a more affordable alternative.

Alisson’s contract had been set to expire this summer, but Liverpool activated an extension clause to keep the Brazilian tied down until next year.

Minutes have been limited this season, however, with Giorgi Mamardashvili getting more game time and talk of a summer move for Alisson.

The Brazil international has still featured in 34 matches across the campaign, keeping 13 clean sheets under Arne Slot, while the Georgian shot-stopper has made 19 starts himself.

Back in December, Alisson attracted interest from AC Milan, who made contact over a potential move, though Juventus now appear to be leading the chase for his signature if he is to head to Italy.

Last month, it was suggested that negotiations were progressing, with personal terms said to be close to an agreement.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Firenze Viola), however, the Old Lady are reluctant to meet Liverpool’s valuation of between €10m and €15m for the experienced goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Age Michele Di Gregorio 28 Mattia Perin 33 Carlo Pinsoglio 36 Juventus’ current goalkeepers

With the Brazil international no longer available for a cut-price fee, Juventus have started exploring alternative options, with De Gea emerging as a potential target amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri boss had been the main driving force behind the pursuit of the Liverpool shot-stopper, but the Merseyside club’s decision to extend his contract has made any potential deal significantly more complicated.

The 33-year-old, who has lifted two Premier League titles and the Champions League across 332 appearances for the Reds, is viewed as an ideal successor to Michele Di Gregorio, with Tottenham Hotspur keeping tabs on the Juventus goalkeeper.

However, with the deal proving difficult and expensive to pull off, Juventus could instead turn towards the former Manchester United star, who has been an ever-present figure for La Viola this season and represents a more affordable alternative.

For Liverpool, a summer which sees Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Alisson all depart will raise real questions about an exodus of leadership and experience under Slot.