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Leeds United are to miss out on highly rated midfielder Kofi Amoako, with Hamburg having triggered his release clause and rushed him through a medical.

Rising star Amoako appeared on Leeds’ radar through his promising performances at Dynamo Dresden.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has regularly done business in his native Germany in recent transfer windows and the 21-year-old was in his sights.

Hamburg though have acted quickly given competition from Leeds and, using a release clause in Amoako’s contract have ‘activated this clause’, according to German daily Bild.

The clause is believed to be around the €2m mark and Hamburg are speeding the deal over the line, with a medical completed by the midfielder after he arrived in the German city on Thursday morning.

It is suggested Leeds put an offer to Amoako as early as in the winter transfer window, while Serie A side Lecce also went for him.

Within Germany, Mainz were keen on the highly rated young midfielder.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

He will now kick on with his career in the Bundesliga at Hamburg, where he will hope to make an impression and command regular game time.

Leeds are likely to keep a close eye on his progress, with doing business with Bundesliga sides something they are familiar with.

Adding to the engine room looks to be on Leeds’ agenda for the summer, with Sporting Lisbon star Hidemasa Morita heavily linked with moving to Elland Road on a free transfer.

Morita though is wanted elsewhere, with a host of Ligue 1 sides having now joined the hunt for his signature.

United States international Tanner Tessmann is another midfield target for Leeds.

Leeds will have to decide what to do with winger Jack Harrison, who is on loan at Fiorentina.

The Serie A side have been assessing Harrison throughout the loan period and do have an option to buy, agreed with Leeds.

They are tipped though not to trigger it and Harrison will return to Elland Road.