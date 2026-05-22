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Ajax let striker Brian Brobbey go ‘too easily’, a Dutch journalist has claimed, following the hitman’s good performances at Sunderland.

Brobbey rose through the academy of Ajax and had a stint at RB Leipzig before returning to Amsterdam.

Sunderland snapped him up in last summer’s transfer window, splashing €20m for the Netherlands international hitman.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a decent campaign this term, scoring seven goals and chipping in with one assist in 30 appearances in the Premier League.

Sunderland have massively outperformed expectations and Brobbey scored the winner against rivals Newcastle United earlier this year.

The Dutch striker’s performances throughout the campaign have been crucial to the Black Cats’ success, and manager Regis Le Bris shed light on the different profile he added to the front line.

Questions are being asked over Ajax’s sale in the Netherlands.

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij believes that despite Brobbey’s last year at Ajax being very poor in front of goal, the Dutch giants let him ‘go too easily’ to Sunderland.

Verweij believes that Brobbey has picked up speed in England while playing for new promoted side Sunderland under Le Bris.

Attacker Club Wout Weghorst Ajax Cody Gakpo Liverpool Noa Lang Galatasaray Donyell Malen Roma Brian Brobbey Sunderland Memphis Depay Corinthians Strikers in last Netherlands squad

Verweij was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet SoccerNews: “Brobbey has picked things up in England.

“Last year, with four goals, that was really very poor.

“I think Ajax also let him go a bit too easily.”

And with an eye on the World Cup and Brobbey in the Netherlands squad, Verweij is pleased.

“This is good news.”

Brobbey arrived in England off a disappointing season in the Netherlands and a former Dutch international has credited the Sunderland coaches for his turnaround.

The striker though did insist as recently as March that in terms of training, what he experiences at Sunderland is similar to the way that Ajax do their business when it comes to preparing.

Le Bris will now be hoping Brobbey can stay injury free over the summer as Sunderland ready themselves for another Premier League season.