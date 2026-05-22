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Galatasaray have made ‘initial contact’ with the agent of Burnley star Loum Tchaouna, with the swoop having been signed off by boss Okan Buruk.

Tchaouna arrived at Turf Moor from Lazio in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2030.

Before signing for Burnley, Tchaouna also garnered the interest of Brighton while playing for Salernitana in Serie A.

However, it has not been smooth sailing for the 22-year-old winger, who has only managed to score two goals in 28 matches in the Premier League this term.

But, with Burnley’s relegation already confirmed, clubs across Europe will want to lure players away from Turf Moor, and Tchaouna is no exception.

Besides that, Tchaouna is not the only attacker who might leave the club this summer, as striker Armando Broja is on the radar of several Italian clubs.

Now, Turkish giants Galatasaray have had initial contact with the Burnley star’s agent and will have a new meeting soon, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor).

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It has been suggested that Cimbom boss Buruk has approved the move and wants to bring in the 22-year-old to further strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

Burnley have already been relegated from the Premier League, following a dreadful season in which they have mustered only four wins, nine draws and lost 24 times.

The club have also parted ways with manager Scott Parker, with Mike Jackson in interim charge.

In the last two seasons, Burnely have been promoted to the Premier League and have been relegated in the following campaign, a trend which they will want to break soon.

The upcoming summer transfer window will be crucial for them, as following relegation, a number of arrivals and departures are set to take place at Turf Moor.

However, in case of Tchaouna’s potential transfer, Burnely still have the upper hand at the moment, as the 22-year-old winger is tied to the club until 2030.

It is unclear whether Tchaouna will be playing in the Championship with Burnley or move to the Super Lig with Galatasaray, who will also provide Champions League football.