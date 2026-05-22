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Boca Juniors are considering selling in-demand talent Milton Delgado, who is being chased by Premier League sides Leeds United, Sunderland, Everton and Crystal Palace.

The La Matanza Partido-born midfield talent grew up in Boca Juniors’ academy; he joined their youth set-up when he was only ten.

Back in 2024, Delgado made his senior debut for the Xeneizes after impressing in their ranks over the years.

Delgado is considered a top talent at the Argentine giants, where his contract runs for three more years, until December 2029.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder already has 63 senior appearances under his belt and he has been a regular starter for Claudio Ubeda.

His performances have gained significant traction in England, as Premier League quartet Leeds, Everton, Sunderland and Palace are all keen on him.

Now the Premier League sides have received encouragement as Boca Juniors are ‘considering two sales’ in the summer transfer window and one of those is Delgado, according to Argentine outlet BOLAVIP.

Club Argentines Everton 1 Crystal Palace 1 Leeds United 1 (on loan) Sunderland 0 Argentines at interested clubs

Boca Juniors feel that they can receive a good sum from Delgado’s departure, especially with multiple Premier League clubs keen on him.

Leeds have had an impressive campaign on their return to the top-flight and have been tipped to spend big in the upcoming summer window.

The Whites were keen on highly rated defensive midfielder Kofi Amoako, but Bundesliga side Hamburg have triggered his release clause.

They face heavy competition for Delgado, as their fellow promoted side, Sunderland, are also chasing him, amid Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra drawing interest from Turkey.

Selhurst Park could also become an exciting destination for the Argentina Under-20 international if Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final; one Rayo Vallecano star believes his side have a good chance of beating the English club.

Everton have most likely already missed out on European football for the upcoming campaign, but David Moyes could play a role in luring in the Boca Juniors talent.

He would meet a countryman at the Hill Dickinson in Charly Alcaraz.

Whether the Argentine starlet will end up in England by the end of the upcoming summer window remains to be seen.