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Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has left his role as part of the coaching staff at Spanish giants Barcelona.

Thiago arrived at Liverpool in September 2020 from German giants Bayern Munich, signing a four-year-contract with the English side.

The former midfielder made 98 appearances for the Anfield side, while scoring three goals and providing six assists; he won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 2022 and reached the Champions League final.

Thiago decided to hang up his boots at the age of 33 in July 2024, directly after his contract with Liverpool expired.

The 35-year old joined Barcelona’s coaching staff in September 2025 under Hansi Flick, whom he previously played under as a vital part of Bayern Munich’s Champions League winning squad in 2020.

Now, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Thiago has officially left Flick’s coaching staff.

The former midfielder is departing the Camp Nou after a successful season that has brought La Liga to the Catalan giants.

Club Years Barcelona 2008-2013 Bayern Munich 2013-2020 Liverpool 2020-2024 Thiago Alcantara’s career history

It has been suggested that the 35-year old is moving on for personal reasons and said his farewells in training on Friday morning.

However, the Spaniard has been named in FOX Sports’ analyst lineup for this summer’s World Cup alongside huge names from across the game.

His former club, Liverpool have endured a disappointing Premier League season, raising real question marks about Arne Slot as boss.

Thiago’s link with Liverpool means if he returns to coaching and makes good progress, he could in the future come onto the Reds’ radar as a managerial option.

The midfielder did struggle with injuries while at Anfield, but especially delighted Jurgen Klopp with his technical skills.

Klopp lamented the injuries that Thiago had at Liverpool and explained the midfielder could ‘do things I didn’t think possible’.