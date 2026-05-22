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Tony Cottee has admitted he cannot understand the England squad Thomas Tuchel has picked for the World Cup, not least with Nottingham Forest‘s Morgan Gibbs-White left out.

England manager Tuchel has picked the squad he will take to the World Cup and there are a number of eyebrow raising absences.

Gibbs-White has been overlooked despite his superb form for the Tricky Trees, which helped them to survive in the Premier League.

Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Luke Shaw and Adam Wharton have also not been able to find a place in Tuchel’s plans.

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been unable to find a spot in England’s 26-man squad.

Former England striker Cottee admits he cannot wrap his head around Tuchel’s ‘ridiculous’ squad selection and questioned the omission of Palmer and Gibbs-White.

Cottee is of the view that the best players should always make the national team, even if they do not get the chance to play.

Omitted star Harry Maguire Trent Alexander-Arnold Adam Wharton Luke Shaw Morgan Gibbs-White Dominic Calvert-Lewin Phil Foden Cole Palmer Notable England squad absentees

Cottee wrote on X: “How can u not take Cole Palmer and Gibbs-White to the WC?

“You should always take your best players in the squad, even if you don’t play them … ridiculous!!

“I would also have taken Maguire, Foden and Shaw and others.

“Cannot get my head around the squad he’s picked.”

Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford wanted to see Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the World Cup, but the Whites striker has been left out of the squad, even after scoring 14 goals in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Everton star James Garner, whom Tuchel dubbed as “underrated”, has also missed out of the 26-man England squad for the World Cup, despite making nine goal contributions this term in the Premier League.

England have Croatia, Ghana and Panama in their group in the upcoming World Cup, and will have a good chance of making it out of the group stage, considering the team finishing third can also make the next round through the playoffs.

England World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)