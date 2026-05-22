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Liverpool have been named as ‘another route’ for former Wolves winger Francisco Trincao, who could be on the move from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

The Reds did not come anywhere close to defending their Premier League title from last season, amid Arsenal clinching the title after a 22 year wait.

The Merseyside club are fifth in the Premier League table with only one game to go, and are set to lose some of their long-standing key players in the upcoming window.

Mohamed Salah is leaving Anfield in the upcoming summer and replacing his 379 goal contributions in only 441 games is possibly next to impossible.

Liverpool, though, are doing their best to look for a quality winger and have their eyes on several targets.

RB Leipzig’s explosive winger Yan Diomande has become a target for the Reds, but he is going to cost a lot, as a host of European giants are hot on his trail.

Arne Slot’s side are looking for more alternatives, as Sporting Lisbon wide-attacker Trincao is on their radar ahead of the new season, according to Portuguese daily Record.

Club Years Braga 2016-2020 Barcelona 2020-2023 Wolves (loan) 2021-2022 Sporting Lisbon (loan) 2022-2023 Sporting Lisbon 2023- Francisco Trincao’s career history

The Merseyside giants have been namechecked as ‘another route’ the 26-year-old Portugal international could take away from Sporting Lisbon.

Trincao grew up in Braga’s youth system, and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea showed interest in him early doors.

However, La Liga giants Barcelona snapped him up from Braga back in 2020 and rated him so highly that they slapped a €500m buyout clause in his deal.

The Portuguese winger had a season-long loan spell in England with Wolves from the Catalan outfit, scoring three goals in 30 games for the Old Gold.

However, after three years in Spain, Trincao left Barcelona for only €3m, and he has been a key player for Sporting Lisbon, having played 200 times for the Liga Portugal giants.

The 26-year-old is going to the summer World Cup with Portugal and the Reds feel that he could be an option for Slot on the right flank.

If Trincao experiences a good World Cup, Sporting Lisbon could see clubs lining up for his signature in the summer window, with his current deal running until the summer of 2030.